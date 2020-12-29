Seats Remain Open for Wintersession Classes at Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE — Seats remain open for January 2021 classes at Holyoke Community College. HCC’s two-week Wintersession term runs from Monday, Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 15. Students can earn from one to four credits by taking a single Wintersession course that lasts between five and 10 days.

HCC is offering 24 courses during Wintersession 2021 in 18 different academic areas of study: Anthropology, Business Administration, Communication, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Economics, Engineering, Environmental Science, General Studies, Geography, Law, Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Nutrition, Social Science, Sociology, and Sustainability. Because of ongoing concerns related to COVID-19, the majority of Wintersession classes at HCC are being offered remotely.

“Wintersession at HCC is a great way to earn course credits in a short amount of time — a whole semester’s worth in just 10 days,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions. “With our remote and fully online options, students can use HCC’s January classes to get ahead, get back on track, or lighten their load for spring, and they can continue to do it from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

For schedules and full course descriptions or to enroll in Wintersession 2021, visit www.hcc.edu/wintersession.

Registration is also open for spring-semester classes at HCC. The spring 2021 semester begins on Monday, Jan. 25, with two additional, flexible spring start dates on Feb. 16 and March 29. To register for spring classes, visit hcc.edu/admission.