BusinessTalk with Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group
Episode 113: May 23, 2022
George O’Brien talks with Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group. A winner of several of BusinessWest’s awards, including Difference Maker, 40 Under Forty, and the Alumni Achievement Award, all presented to those who combine excellence in their chosen field with work within the community, she talks about how those in business can achieve such balance and find ways to give back. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.