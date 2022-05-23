Top Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group

By 169

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Go HERE to view all episodes

Episode 113: May 23, 2022

George O’Brien talks with Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group

Carla Cosenzi

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group. A winner of several of BusinessWest’s awards, including Difference Maker, 40 Under Forty, and the Alumni Achievement Award, all presented to those who combine excellence in their chosen field with work within the community, she talks about how those in business can achieve such balance and find ways to give back.  It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

Sponsored by:

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

Vaccine Mandates Present a Unique Test for Employers

By
Tony Liberopoulos

Banks and Credit Unions Steer Back Toward Normalcy

By

BusinessTalk with John Garvey, president of Garvey Communication Associates

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis