BusinessTalk with Chris Howland, director of procurement, logistics, and special projects for Auxiliary Enterprises at UMass Amherst

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien continues his series of discussions with members of the magazine’s 40 Under Forty class of 2021. This week, his guest is Chris Howland, director of procurement, logistics, and special projects for Auxiliary Enterprises at UMass Amherst. The two discuss all that goes into his job, but mostly they talk about the award-winning UMass Dining program and all that goes into keeping it at the top of the heap among programs across the country. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/BIZ-TALK-UMASS-DINING.mp3