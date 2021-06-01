American International College to Host 13th Annual President’s Cup Golf Outing

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will host its 13th annual President’s Cup Golf Outing on Friday, June 18 at Wintonbury Hills Golf Club in Bloomfield, Conn. The co-chairs for the event are AIC board of trustees member Gale Kirkwood and former board of trustees member Stephen Davis. Proceeds from registrations and sponsorships directly benefit AIC scholarship programs, which are essential in the college’s support of students and future alumni.

Since the President’s Cup Golf Outing began in 2007, the tournament has raised more than $500,000 toward scholarships for deserving students. Nearly all of AIC’s undergraduate students receive financial aid from the college and other sources. Despite these resources, some students still struggle to pay for their education and graduate in a timely manner. Privately funded scholarships represent an investment in the future success of students who look to AIC to further their education, and for an opportunity to achieve a degree in a diverse and welcoming campus community.

Academic accessibility is important to Davis, who recognizes that financial need can be all that stands between a potential scholar and the realization of a college education. “I am excited to be involved in this year’s golf tournament,” he said. “The proceeds help fill a big void toward our students’ tuitions.”

In keeping with its mission, many students who attend American International College are the first in their family to attend college. Each year, the success of the President’s Cup is a direct result of the involvement and support of AIC alumni, friends, vendors, and partners.

Kirkwood assures entrants that participation in the event is more than just a fun day on the links. “Regardless of your score after a wonderful round of golf,” she said, “you can take pride in knowing you have supported AIC’s deserving, hardworking, and equally wonderful students.”

Many sponsorship opportunities are available in addition to foursome and individual golfer registrations. The event’s gold sponsor is C&W Services. Given recent modifications to some COVID-19 restrictions, the tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., with check-in and continental breakfast available in advance. A BBQ lunch will be served, and an awards dinner at the conclusion of the tournament will round out the day.

For more information about the President’s Cup, including sponsorship support, foursomes, and individual golfer participation, or to donate items for the raffle, call (413) 205-3520 or e-mail [email protected]. Registration is available online at www.aic.edu/presidentscup. The registration deadline is Friday, June 11.