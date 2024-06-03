BusinessTalk with Dave Hayes the Weather Nut

Dave Hayes was fascinated by storms in his youth, and even more intrigued by the weather forecasts he saw on TV, and how they were quickly mirrored by the skies above him. That passion never went away, and he eventually began sharing it with the world — with surprising results. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with the man known online as Dave Hayes the Weather Nut about his career creating community around weather, and what he plans next for his popular daily platform (it involves a mobile app). It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest.