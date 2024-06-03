Enlite Cannabis Dispensary Announces Grand Opening in Indian Orchard

INDIAN ORCHARD — Enlite Cannabis Dispensary announced the grand opening of its newest location at 479 Main St., Indian Orchard. The celebration will take place on Tuesday, June 4 starting at 11 a.m.

The grand-opening event will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring special guests, including state Sen. Adam Gomez, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive promotions, Fire House Hot Dogs, and a variety of educational vendor pop-ups.

As a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and social-equity dispensary, Enlite is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the cannabis industry. The Indian Orchard location marks Enlite’s second opening in Western Mass., reinforcing the company’s dedication to expanding access to high-quality cannabis products in the region.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Enlite will host a food drive to support the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Donations of non-perishable food items are encouraged and will be accepted through June 15.