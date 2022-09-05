Top Banner

BusinessTalk with Mark Rivers, event producer for Hooplandia

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 128: September 5, 2022

George Interviews Mark Rivers, event producer for Hooplandia, the giant 3-on-3 basketball tournament coming to the region next summer

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Mark Rivers, event producer for Hooplandia, the giant 3-on-3 basketball tournament coming to the region next summer. The two talk about how this concept came together, how it survived three years of cancellations and delays due to COVID, and why this tournament, a production, led by the Big E and the Basketball Hall of Fame, has the potential to become a legacy event. It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest  and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

