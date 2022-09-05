BusinessTalk with Mark Rivers, event producer for Hooplandia

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Mark Rivers, event producer for Hooplandia, the giant 3-on-3 basketball tournament coming to the region next summer. The two talk about how this concept came together, how it survived three years of cancellations and delays due to COVID, and why this tournament, a production, led by the Big E and the Basketball Hall of Fame, has the potential to become a legacy event. It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.