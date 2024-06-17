BusinessTalk with Nicole Nell, president of Visual Sound Productions
Episode 218: June 17, 2024
Editor Joe Bednar talks with Nicole Nell, president of Visual Sound Productions
A former competitive dancer who later found a passion — and skill — for DJing, Nicole Nell has forged an intriguing career, both as DJ Nicki Nell and as president of Visual Sound Productions, an award-winning, multi-operational production company. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Nicole talks to BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about all of that, as well as her exciting project to renovate a historic building 130 Union St. in Springfield and turn it into her company’s headquarters — and what she hopes will be a bustling center of activity in the heart of downtown. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest.