Summer Session II Classes Begin July 8 at Holyoke Community College 

HOLYOKE — Registration is open for Summer Session II classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC). Classes begin Monday, July 8 and run through Aug. 23. Course offerings can be viewed at hcc.edu/summer-2024.

Registration is also open for the fall 2024 semester, which starts on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Full 15-week semester classes begin Sept. 3.

HCC will also be running three accelerated fall flex start sessions: Flex Start I classes also begin Sept. 3 but run for seven weeks until Oct. 23; Flex Start II classes begin Monday, Sept. 16 and run for 12 weeks; and Flex Start III classes begin Monday, Oct. 29 and run for seven weeks.

“Whether it’s for summer or fall, our admissions staff is available to guide prospective students through every step of the application process,” said Mark Hudgik, interim dean of Strategic Recruitment Initiatives, Admissions, and Financial Aid.

Fall course offerings can be viewed at hcc.edu/fall-2024. Prospective students interested in starting this summer or fall can find more information at hcc.edu/admission or by calling (413) 552-2321.

Students interested in visiting campus should contact the HCC Admissions office at [email protected].