BusinessTalk with Paul Stelzer, president of Appleton Corp
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 95: January 10, 2022
George Interviews Paul Stelzer, president of Appleton Corp
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Paul Stelzer, president of Appleton Corp. The two talk about the region’s commercial real estate market and the powerful forces driving it, especially COVID and its many side-effects. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.