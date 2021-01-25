BusinessTalk with State Sen. Eric Lesser

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with State Sen. Eric Lesser, co-chair of the Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. The two discuss the recently passed $600 million economic development bill and how its various provisions will help small businesses severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discuss how the bill might help level the playing field when it comes to Western Mass. and other areas of the state.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/EPISODE-49-ERIC-LESSER.mp3