BusinessTalk with Steve and Jean Graham
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 155: March 27, 2023
George Interviews Steve Graham
Steve and Jean Graham have been named Difference Makers by BusinessWest for 2023 for many reasons, from their work within the community to their success in business. It’s a compelling and inspiring story that involves everything from ice cream to wrestling, and one can learn more about as BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Steve Graham on the next installment of BusinessTalk. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.