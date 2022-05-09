BusinessTalk with U.S. Rep. Richard Neal about the prospects for momentum on east-west rail in the Commonwealth
Episode 111: May 9, 2022
Editor George O’Brien talks with U.S. Rep. Richard Neal about the prospects for momentum on east-west rail in the Commonwealth. The congressman believes the stars are aligned on this matter, and explains why Gov. Charlie Baker’s endorsement of the project is just another of many pieces now falling into place. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.