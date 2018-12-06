BusinessWest Celebrates the 2018 Women of Impact Today

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest is honoring its inaugural Women of Impact this morning at a sold-out gala at the Sheraton Springfield.

More than 80 nominations were submitted, and candidates were scored by an esteemed panel of three judges. There are eight winners in this first class. Honorees were profiled in the Nov. 12 issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com. This year’s honorees are:

• Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director for Public Services, Springfield City Library;

• Kerry Dietz, Owner and Principal, Dietz & Company Architects Inc.;

• Denise Jordan, Executive Director, Springfield Housing Authority;

• Gina Kos, Executive Director, Sunshine Village;

• Carol Leary, President, Bay Path University;

• Colleen Loveless, President and CEO, Revitalize Community Development Corp.;

• Janis Santos, Executive Director, HCS Head Start Inc.; and

• Katie Allan Zobel, President and CEO, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

The Women of Impact awards were created to honor women who have the authority and power to move the needle in their business, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought out as respected advisors and mentors within their field of influence.

This year’s program is sponsored by Bay Path University, Comcast Business, Country Bank, Granite State Development, and WWLP 22 News.