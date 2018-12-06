Pamela Stobierski Named Chair of Board of Greenfield Savings Bank

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) named Pamela Stobierski chair of its board of directors. Stobierski has been a trustee of the bank since 2008 and most recently has been serving on the executive board of directors and as chair of the trust committee. She takes on the board chair position following the death this past spring of the prior chair, Edward Margola.

“Greenfield Savings Bank is an extraordinary company,” Stobierski said. “It’s an honor to be appointed chair of an organization that improves the quality of life in our community.”

Following her graduation from Smith College in 1983, Stobierski obtained her juris doctorate from Suffolk University in 1988 and became a partner with her husband, John Stobierski, in Stobierski and Connor, one of the largest law firms in Greenfield. Her law practice has been concentrated in elder law, estates, and real estate. Recently, she became ‘of counsel’ to the firm to give greater attention to her duties as chair of the GSB board.

Stobierski is a member of the Franklin County Bar Assoc., the Real Estate Bar Assoc. of Massachusetts, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the South Deerfield Women’s Club, and a member and a former vice president of the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Assoc. of Deerfield. Her community-service record also includes previously serving as an executive committee member of the Franklin County Bar Assoc. and as treasurer of the Pioneer Valley Symphony.

“Pam has distinguished herself as a member of both our executive board and trust committee as an outstanding, thoughtful, and strong leader,” said John Howland, president and CEO of Greenfield Savings Bank. “We feel fortunate to have her serve as chair of the organization.”