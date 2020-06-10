BusinessWest, Living Local to Launch Podcast

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, the area nonprofit dedicated to promoting locally owned businesses, will launch a podcast on Monday, June 15 called “Business Talk,” a name that speaks volumes about its overall mission.

“We’ll be talking about business — and with business owners and managers,” said George O’Brien, editor and associate publisher of BusinessWest, who will be one of the show’s co-hosts, along with Thom Fox, a strategy consultant and former host of “The Engine,” aired on WHYN NewsTalk 560.

Elaborating, O’Brien said the twice-weekly podcast will feature guests from across the broad spectrum of business — from CEOs of major corporations to the owners of small businesses on Main Street, to leaders of business-focused agencies such as area chambers of commerce and the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts — all talking about the issues of the day

“And as the region and its business community confront the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many issues to discuss,” said O’Brien, adding that the podcast’s first installment, sponsored by UMassFive College Federal Credit Union, will feature an interview with Nancy Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. O’Brien and Creed will discuss a wide range of issues, from the reopening of the economy to the impact of the pandemic on downtown Springfield, to the future of chambers of commerce.

As noted, the first episode will premiere on Monday, June 15 and can be accessed at businesswest.com/business-talk-podcast-series. It will also be available to stream on radio.com (WMAS, WEEI, Nash Icon, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts).