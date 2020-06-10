Way Finders Names Keith Fairey President and CEO

SPRINGFIELD — Way Finders’ board of directors announced that Keith Fairey will serve as its next president and CEO, succeeding Peter Gagliardi, who will retire on June 30 after nearly 30 years of service with the organization.

Way Finders began a national search for its new CEO following Gagliardi’s retirement announcement in December. The search process was led by six members of Way Finders’ board of directors in partnership with consultants from Marcum LLP.

Fairey most recently served as senior vice president at Enterprise Community Partners Inc., where he led the management, oversight, and strategic guidance of Enterprise’s 11 regional market teams across the U.S. Fairey has extensive experience in community development and real-estate finance, organizational development, and strategic planning. Enterprise Community Partners is a national nonprofit organization that brings leaders in policy and investment together to advance local affordable-housing development. Since its inception 35 years ago, Enterprise has created more than 660,000 homes nationwide with more than $50 billion in investment.

Prior to joining Enterprise, Keith was chief operating officer of Mount Hope Housing Co. in the Bronx, N.Y. He has also served as the assistant director of Community Pride, the community-building program of the Harlem Children’s Zone.

Fairey has a master of public administration degree with a concentration in public finance and financial management from New York University’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, and a bachelor’s degree in history education from the University of Delaware.

“I am thrilled to be joining Way Finders as its next president and CEO,” he said. “I am also extremely grateful to Peter Gagliardi for his tireless, compassionate, and transformative leadership in the region and Commonwealth. I look forward to working with the exceptional staff and committed board on furthering the organization’s mission of lighting pathways and opening doors to homes and communities where people thrive. I believe our programs and services that support housing stability, economic security, and upward mobility are critical during this time of crisis and will be essential to an equitable recovery for our clients and communities.”