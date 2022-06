The Chicago Wolves evened the best-of-seven Calder Cup Finals series against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Monday night, with a 6-2 victory.

The series now shifts to Springfield and the MassMutual Center for the next three games, beginning Wednesday at 7:05. Games four and five are slated for Friday and Saturday.

Springfield is the AHL’s Eastern Division champs. The team is seeking its first Calder Cup.