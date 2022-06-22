Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of May and June 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Tiger Athletic Club
14 Montgomery St.
$23,300 — New roofing
Desai Kadam
112 Ducharme Ave.
$20,000 — Repair block a brick wall damaged in accident. Repair wood overhang that will be removed
PITTSFIELD
Winadu Real Estate Co LLC
710 Churchill St.
$24,000 — Replacement of fire pump with functionally identical temporary fire pump until replacement is available
SPRINGFIELD
Allen Street Realty LLC
1 Allen St.
$15,000 — Install three roof mounted cellular antennas for Verizon Wireless
FM Holdings LLC
1125 Page Blvd.
$75,000 — Alter 1,200 square feet of interior factory for new mechanics shop, storage, and office space
Icarian Real Estate Advisors LLC
109 Mill St.
$10,000 — Install an accessible ramp to entrance of building
Western Mass Electric Company
300 Caldwell St.
$175,500 — Alter 310 square feet of existing basement storage room for use as a battery room