The following building permits were issued during the months of May and June 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Tiger Athletic Club

14 Montgomery St.

$23,300 — New roofing

Desai Kadam

112 Ducharme Ave.

$20,000 — Repair block a brick wall damaged in accident. Repair wood overhang that will be removed

PITTSFIELD

Winadu Real Estate Co LLC

710 Churchill St.

$24,000 — Replacement of fire pump with functionally identical temporary fire pump until replacement is available

SPRINGFIELD

Allen Street Realty LLC

1 Allen St.

$15,000 — Install three roof mounted cellular antennas for Verizon Wireless

FM Holdings LLC

1125 Page Blvd.

$75,000 — Alter 1,200 square feet of interior factory for new mechanics shop, storage, and office space

Icarian Real Estate Advisors LLC

109 Mill St.

$10,000 — Install an accessible ramp to entrance of building

Western Mass Electric Company

300 Caldwell St.

$175,500 — Alter 310 square feet of existing basement storage room for use as a battery room