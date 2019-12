SPRINGFIELD — Gross gambling revenue at MGM Springfield totaled $19.9 million in November, which were down from October ($21.2 million) and from November of 2018 (more than $21.3 million).

The numbers reflect an ongoing trend where the monthly GGM figures are far below the $34.8 million per month that MGM projected before it opened in August 2018.

The average since the casino opened has been $21.7 million, with a high of $25.7 million in March 2019.