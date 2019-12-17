EforAll Holyoke Announces Its 2020 Winter Cohort

HOLYOKE — Ten early-stage businesses and nonprofits have been selected to participate in the Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Winter Accelerator program in Holyoke. This cohort was evaluated by more than 50 community leaders, EforAll Mentors, industry experts, and entrepreneurs through a rigorous application review and interview process. The startups selected represent both products and services from a variety of industries.

This year-long program is comprised of 70% of the startups having at least one founder of color and 80% of the startups having at least one female founder. This is representative of EforAll’s mission to accelerate economic development and social impact through inclusive entrepreneurship in gateway communities. As part of the 2020 cohort, entrepreneurs will have access to expert mentorship, tailored curriculum, co-working space, and opportunities to win prize money.

The finalists are:

Liam Malone, Holyoke: Greens for Good. Aims to open a year-round farmers market and aquaponic production facility to provide the absolute best in locally sourced food at affordable prices for all of Holyoke and beyond.

Carlos Rosario, Springfield: Rosario Asphalt Company. Specializing in residential asphalt and paving services

Dioni Soriano & Nayroby Rosa, Holyoke: Soriano Baseball Academy. A baseball camp that provides one-on-one coaching and guidance to youth ages 8 to 16, creating a safe environment where they can practice their skills and improve them all year around.

Erika Matos, Indian Orchard: Top Flight Nutrition . A nutrition club recently opened in Holyoke at 594 Dwight Street that offers fitness classes, healthy shakes and smoothies, and health-related programming for the community.

Jessica Rivera, Chicopee: Bet on Our Youth Travel Camp . Bet on Our Youth is centered toward providing services and opportunities to enlighten them through positive experiences.

Heather Labonte, Granby: The Estate . An outdoor event venue for weddings, corporate parties, showers and special occasions.

Nicole Ortiz, Chicopee: Crave Food Truck. This HCC Culinary Student plans to open a food truck that has a variety of food with an emphasis on local ingredients and breakfast.

Sandra Rubio, Easthampton: Totally Baked 413 . This Holyoke-based startup offers custom 3-d, gourmet cakes for every, and any occasion, mouth melting pastries, and fresh baked goods.

Jessika Rozki, Springfield: Rozki Rides. Children transportation services providing safe and reliable transportation for working parents.

Children transportation services providing safe and reliable transportation for working parents. Sarah Kukla, Holyoke: Cupcakes, Pupcakes & More. Baked goods and delicious sweets for both humans and dogs.