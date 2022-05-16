CDCSB Welcomes Interim Executive Director, 2 New Board Members 

GREAT BARRINGTON — Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) has welcomed an interim executive director and two new members to its board of directors.

Carol Bosco Baumann joined CDCSB as its Interim Executive Director following the retirement of previous executive director, Allison Marchese. She comes to CDCSB with more than two decades of high-level strategic marketing, branding, and communications work under her belt. She was first introduced to community development work while living in the west Fenway neighborhood in Boston, creating a summer camp in partnership with the MFA, Gardner Museum, BSO, Harvard Medical School, and others for children in under-resourced Boston neighborhoods.

She has volunteered for many initiatives and organizations in the Berkshire community, including Housatonic village and school redevelopment efforts and as Chair of the Chesterwood Advisory Council.

“I am committed to making an impact with the work that I do, and — knowing the CDCSB’s incredible achievements — this is a role I am thrilled to serve in,” she said. “Having lived in South Berkshire for almost 30 years, I have long admired the way in which people in our community nurture each other and lift each other up. I see the work that the CDCSB does as an extension of those local values.”

Spring Burke and Brian Horan were each elected to serve a three-year term to the CDCSB Board.

Burke works as a vice president and mortgage advisor for Pittsfield Cooperative Bank and has worked in the banking industry for more than half of her life in different roles. For the past six years, she sat on the Board of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce with the role of treasurer for several years.

Horan is a respected litigator and counselor whose experience spans areas including real estate, health care, telecommunications, construction, finance, insurance, and intellectual property.