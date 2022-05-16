Top Banner

BusinessTalk with Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 112: May 16, 2022

George talks with Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health

 BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, about the fifth COVID surge, what he and his team are seeing, and what they are projecting. The numbers are rising, he said, but this surge won’t be like those that preceded it, and for many reasons. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

