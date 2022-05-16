BusinessTalk with Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, about the fifth COVID surge, what he and his team are seeing, and what they are projecting. The numbers are rising, he said, but this surge won’t be like those that preceded it, and for many reasons. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/GEORGE-KEROAK.mp3