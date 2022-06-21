Top Banner

Celebrity Bartending Tip-Off Fundraiser Set for July 14

AGAWAM — The Hampden County Bar Association Legal Clinic will stage its Celebrity Bartending Tip-Off event on July 14, at Kaptain Jimmy’s restaurant. The event will start at 4 p.m. and will include celebrity bartenders, a DJ, and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event go toward the agency’s legal clinic programs.

The legal clinic is still seeking sponsorships for the event from local businesses. Sponsors will be recognized as supporting the mission of providing legal services to people who cannot afford an attorney.

For further information, contact the Hampden County Bar Association Legal Clinic at (413) 733-6500.

 

