Party Like It’s 1969 With Woodstock Tribute Band Playing July 9

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Rotary Club of West Springfield will stage a concert appearance by Back to the Garden 1969, a Woodstock tribute band, on July 9, at the Morgan Road Pavilion.

Doors open at 4 p.m. at the pavilion, located behind the Irish Cultural Center, 429 Morgan Road, West Springfield. Opening band Great Acoustics will appear from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Back to the Garden 1969 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The playlist will include as many of the original tracks as time allows.

Food and drink will be sold. Outside beverages or food may not be brought into the venue; ’60s inspired attire is highly encouraged.

RotaryRocks is a rain or shine event. Seating is available under the pavilion, or guests may bring folding chairs for the lawn. There are only 350 tickets available for this show and patrons are encouraged to order theirs early through www.WestSpringfieldRotaryClub.com.

RotaryRocks is the club’s main fundraiser. All Rotary Club fundraising proceeds fund scholarships, community grants and other local projects for the betterment of the community.