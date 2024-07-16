CET Launches New Carbon Conscious Business Accreditation

SPRINGFIELD — CET (formerly the Center for EcoTechnology) announced the launch of its Carbon Conscious Business accreditation, an initiative designed to recognize and celebrate businesses committed to reducing their carbon footprint through energy conservation, transitioning off fossil fuels, reducing waste, and other solutions. With commercial and residential buildings contributing 30% of U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions, decarbonizing this sector is essential to meeting CET’s climate goals.

CET notes that the latest report from the International Panel on Climate Change underscores the need for rapid, deep, and immediate greenhouse-gas emissions reductions across all sectors to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Every increment of warming exacerbates hazards such as human mortality, disease, mental-health challenges, flooding, biodiversity loss, and decreased food production. CET’s new accreditation aims to address these challenges by encouraging businesses to take actionable steps to decarbonize.

Decarbonizing offers numerous benefits: it mitigates climate change, potentially lowers operating costs and improves building comfort, and enhances reputation and brand value. Additionally, it ensures regulatory compliance, attracts purpose-driven employees, and improves public health and well-being by enhancing air and water quality.

To begin the journey toward being accredited as a Carbon Conscious Business, businesses will meet with CET energy and waste experts to identify existing and new decarbonization opportunities tailored to the business. CET will then develop a customized action plan that outlines relevant measures to reduce carbon emissions.

Throughout the implementation process, CET will support the business every step of the way, connecting it with necessary services. Once all measures have been completed, the business will be awarded a one-, two-, or three-star Carbon Conscious Business accreditation based on the extent of implementation. Regardless of the progress, CET will celebrate the participating company’s achievements with marketing opportunities, window decals, and table tents to showcase its commitment to sustainability.

CET facilitates no-cost assessments through partnerships with Mass Save, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and other entities.

The Carbon Conscious Business accreditation celebrates businesses’ efforts to combat climate change and embrace sustainability. “By fostering a community of carbon-conscious enterprises,” CET noted, “we can drive meaningful change and create a resilient, sustainable future for generations to come.”

CET is grateful to TD Bank for supporting this work. Learn more at cetonline.org/carbon-conscious-business-accreditation.