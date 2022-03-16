Chamber Corners

1BERKSHIRE

(413) 499-1600; 1berkshire.com

March 22: Berkshire Economic Recovery Project Kickoff Workshop: “Maximize Your Business Communications,” 4-6 p.m. In this workshop, Dr. Michael Miller will work to improve communications capabilities and events for small-business leaders to support their marketing, sales, and branding activities, including pitch, sales, and other presentations; formal speeches; the so-called ‘elevator speech’ for business networking; and event planning and production. Based on the business types and needs of the individuals participating in this cohort, the following are among the topics that will be reviewed and discussed in an interactive 2-hour session: setting goals, knowing your audience, the power of stories, and how to be confident and authentic. Register at bit.ly/3tZUp2n.

March 23: 1Berkshire Entrepreneurial Meetup, 9-10:30 a.m., Ward’s Nursery & Garden Center, 600 South Main St., Great Barrington. Reconnect with your colleagues over coffee and hear from Greg Ward about his experience operating this multi-generational family business. Sponsored by Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. Visit 1berkshirestrategicalliancemacoc.weblinkconnect.com/events to register.

April 6: Berkshire Economic Recovery Project Kickoff Workshop: “Essentials of Digital Marketing,” 4-6 p.m. Francesca Olsen is a writer and consultant with more than a decade of experience in marketing and communications, from branding to digital strategy. She works with small-business owners and creative professionals who want to sharpen their digital marketing strategy, build a following online, launch new projects, and more. She also advises and supports businesses, artists, nonprofits, and startups on social media, content marketing, digital advertising strategy, and general PR and communications. She regularly gives workshops on digital marketing for artists and small business owners, including as a trainer for MASS MoCA’s Assets for Artists program. Register at bit.ly/3AEWO3W.

AMHERST AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 253-0700; amherstarea.com

April 7: 10th Anniversary Margarita Madness, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Interskate 91 at the Hampshire Mall. Mix, mingle, and network at our largest signature event of the year, featuring live music, food, games, and a raffle. Enjoy an evening of tasty margaritas and vote for your favorite. Local restaurants showcase their fare, and there are dozens of raffle prizes donated by Amherst Area Chamber members. Cost: $35 pre-registered, $45 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Dakin Humane Society.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 534-3376; holyokechamber.com

April 6: Holyoke Leaders Reception, 5:30-8 p.m., International Volleyball Hall of Fame. Join us to mingle and connect with our state senator, state representative, mayor, treasurer, city clerk, City Council, and School Committee. Let your voices be heard by those representing our city and state and hear how they plan to foster and grow a more inclusive Holyoke. Cost: $25 for one, $40 for two. Register at holyokechamber.com.

April 13: Power Hour with Canna Provisions, 9-10 a.m. Join us for coffee and treats from Blue Door Gatherings while we learn from Meg Sanders, COO and co-owner of Canna Provisions, who will educate attendees on the power and benefits of cannabis, the provisions it offers, and how it is economically driving our community. Plus, a guided tour of Canna’s eclectic dispensary in one of Holyoke’s old mills. No cost, but register in advance at holyokechamber.com.

May 18: Spring Fling at Westfield Bank, 4:30-7 p.m. Join us for an lawn party at Westfield Bank, enjoy the feel of spring, and make new connections. Hearty hors d’oeuvres, open bar, raffles, and more. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Registration to open April 1.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER

(413) 787-1555; springfieldregionalchamber.com

March 24: Fire & Ice, 5:30-8 p.m., Springfield Country Club, 1375 Elm St., West Springfield. Join us for our annual craft cocktail competition featuring area establishments mixing up creative fire- and ice-themed cocktails. Sample the concoctions and vote for your favorite. Cost: $75 for SRC members ($85 at the door); $85 for non-members ($95 at the door). Non-sampling ticket cost is $30. Sponsored by Florence Bank. Register online at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com.

April 13: Government Reception 2022, 5-7 p.m., U.S. Courthouse, 300 State St., Springfield. Meet socially with local, state, and federal officials, including state representatives and senators, area mayors, and City Council members. Cost: $60 for members in advance, $70 for non-members in advance, $75 at the door. Sponsored by Comcast, Baystate Health, MassMutual, and AMR. Register online at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 426-3880; www.ourwrc.com

March 23: Job Fair 2022, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Storrowton Tavern/Carriage House, West Springfield. The West of the River Chamber will be hosting a local job fair. West Springfield and Agawam businesses, along with other employment opportunities from around Western Mass., will be showcased for the public. High-school students, college students, and adults will be attending this event looking to begin or advance their careers. This event is free and open to the public. To be a participating vendor, register at business.ourwrc.com/events.