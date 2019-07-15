CHD’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Welcomes Katie Lipsmeyer

AMHERST — CHD’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County recently welcomed Katie Lipsmeyer as manager of Development and Marketing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie Lipsmeyer to our team in this critical position,” said Jessie Cooley, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. “Katie has been involved as an event volunteer, an advisory board member, and an ambassador of ours for several years now, and she has demonstrated a deep commitment to the mission of our organization. We know the development and marketing team will be in good hands with her in this role.”

Lipsmeyer’s professional background is in event planning and coordination, marketing and communications, entrepreneurship, and business development. She is currently the founder and owner of Camp Glow It Up and a fitness instructor at 50/50 Fitness/Nutrition in Hadley. In her new position at Big Brothers Big Sisters, she will lead the planning and coordination for annual fundraising events such as the Daffodil Run/Walk and the Northampton Winter Craft Fair, manage the marketing and social-media operations for the organization, and work with the leadership team to create innovative strategies for mentor recruitment and donor stewardship.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about building a better community for ourselves and others,” Lipsmeyer said. “I am elated to broaden its reach and bring fresh energy and ideas to this well-established organization.”