Registration Open for 32nd Annual HCC Foundation Golf Classic

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for the Holyoke Community College Foundation’s 32nd annual fundraising golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 9 at Springfield County Club in West Springfield.

Proceeds from the annual tournament will support student scholarships and academic-equipment purchases through the HCC Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Holyoke Community College.

The golf outing begins with an 11:30 a.m. buffet lunch followed by a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The $185 fee includes greens fees, golf cart, lunch, dinner, and refreshments on the course. After golf, participants can enjoy cocktails on the clubhouse porch with scenic views of the Pioneer Valley, followed by dinner and the opportunity to enter raffles and bid on dozens of items, including restaurant gift certificates, Red Sox memorabilia, wine baskets, golf outings, and more.

Over the past 31 years, the annual HCC Foundation Golf Classic has raised more than $500,000 for HCC scholarships and educational technology for HCC classrooms.

Participants can arrange their own foursomes or sign up as singles. To register, visit www.hcc.edu/golf. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available.