Children’s Study Home Names Yamilca Nogué Director of Community Relations and Development

SPRINGFIELD — The Children’s Study Home (CSH) announced that Yamilca Nogué has been named the new director of Community Relations and Development. She joins the CSH senior leadership team and will work closely with the Executive Director and CEO William Dávila.

Nogué brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit and human services. Prior to joining the Children’s Study Home, she worked as a fundraising event coordinator for a large Western Mass. program and during that time also supervised its homefinding team, recruiting foster homes. She has a passion for working with and advocating for children. In addition to her professional experience, she has remained actively involved in her community and serves as a volunteer for the WNBA Her Time to Play program.

Nogué is the first woman of color and first Latina to hold this position. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in counseling foundations and her MBA at Bay Path University. She is also a licensed social worker in the state of Massachusetts.

“I am so excited and proud to be working at such an amazing organization, with so much history and legacy in serving vulnerable children and their families,” Nogué said. “I am lucky to be a part of such a dedicated, talented, and diverse group of staff, who care and are committed to the work we do and our mission. Together we are looking to build a new strategic plan and lead the agency into the future.”

Added Dávila, “we are excited to have Yamilca joining our leadership team and leading the effort to expand our relationships and presence in the community. Her knowledge and experience will help us better identify and engage supporters and friends of the Children’s Study Home, allowing us to do more for those we serve.”