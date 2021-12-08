The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

ALLM, LLC

694 Center St.

$98,520 — Roofing

ALP of Chicopee Inc.

185 Grove St.

$11,000 — Install second-floor office in new addition area

E & R Realty LLC

705 Meadow St.

$26,998 — Roof repair

HomePro Handyman Services Inc.

178 Center St.

$9,000 — Interior buildout, including bathroom, flooring, and painting

GTK Properties LLC

365 Chicopee St.

$37,500 — Roofing

South Hadley Waste Water Treatment Plant

2 James St.

$62,000 — Install new fire-alarm system

Benjamin Surner Jr.

7 Coburn St.

$255,995 — Roofing

HADLEY

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC

367 Russell St.

N/A — Remodel existing bathroom area

Sandri Development Inc.

457 Russell St.

N/A — Change faces on pylon side to add text at bottom

LEE

Marble Heights

55 Marble St.

$12,900 — Remove gutters, replace fascia, minor rot repair in soffit

LENOX

DB Realty Corp.

4 Holmes Road

$16,750 — Minor repair to exterior fiberglass facade

NORTHAMPTON

293 Northampton Realty LLC

263 King St.

$500,000 — Renovate showroom

City of Northampton

80 Locust St.

$104,000 — Replace boiler at Smith School

City of Northampton

100 Bridge Road

$4,266 — Roof repairs at Kennedy School

Gandara Mental Health Center Inc.

25 Graves Ave.

$61,497 — Roofing and siding

Gandara Mental Health Center Inc.

15 Maple Ave.

$43,498 — Siding

Gleason Bros. Inc.

7 Pearl St.

$457,000 — Solar installation

Global Tower Assets LLC

Haydenville Road

$1,500 — Generator

HAP Inc.

180 Earle St.

$10,000 — Insulation and weatherization

ServiceNet Inc.

131 King St.

$34,000 — New windows

Smith College

College Lane

$221,000 — Second-floor office renovation

PITTSFIELD

Center Property LLC

50 West Housatonic St.

$20,500 — Vinyl siding

City of Pittsfield

55 Depot St.

$174,556 — Install security fence on top floors of parking garage

Fairlane Drive LLC

1011 Dalton Ave.

$3,800 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood

Fourteen Fifty East Street LLC

1450 East St.

$56,807 — Roofing

MM & D LLC

273 North St.

$2,500 — Door hardware replacement

SPRINGFIELD

Berkshire Bank

19 Harrison Ave.

$28,200 — Remove after-hours depository and install new ATM for exterior use

Belkis de Leon

239 Dwight St. Ext.

$15,000 — Roofing

NHP Springfield Business Trust

215 Bicentennial Highway

$15,000 — Install three antennas and three remote radio units on T-Mobile telecommunications tower