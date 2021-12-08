Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
ALLM, LLC
694 Center St.
$98,520 — Roofing
ALP of Chicopee Inc.
185 Grove St.
$11,000 — Install second-floor office in new addition area
E & R Realty LLC
705 Meadow St.
$26,998 — Roof repair
HomePro Handyman Services Inc.
178 Center St.
$9,000 — Interior buildout, including bathroom, flooring, and painting
GTK Properties LLC
365 Chicopee St.
$37,500 — Roofing
South Hadley Waste Water Treatment Plant
2 James St.
$62,000 — Install new fire-alarm system
Benjamin Surner Jr.
7 Coburn St.
$255,995 — Roofing
HADLEY
Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
N/A — Remodel existing bathroom area
Sandri Development Inc.
457 Russell St.
N/A — Change faces on pylon side to add text at bottom
LEE
Marble Heights
55 Marble St.
$12,900 — Remove gutters, replace fascia, minor rot repair in soffit
LENOX
DB Realty Corp.
4 Holmes Road
$16,750 — Minor repair to exterior fiberglass facade
NORTHAMPTON
293 Northampton Realty LLC
263 King St.
$500,000 — Renovate showroom
City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$104,000 — Replace boiler at Smith School
City of Northampton
100 Bridge Road
$4,266 — Roof repairs at Kennedy School
Gandara Mental Health Center Inc.
25 Graves Ave.
$61,497 — Roofing and siding
Gandara Mental Health Center Inc.
15 Maple Ave.
$43,498 — Siding
Gleason Bros. Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$457,000 — Solar installation
Global Tower Assets LLC
Haydenville Road
$1,500 — Generator
HAP Inc.
180 Earle St.
$10,000 — Insulation and weatherization
ServiceNet Inc.
131 King St.
$34,000 — New windows
Smith College
College Lane
$221,000 — Second-floor office renovation
PITTSFIELD
Center Property LLC
50 West Housatonic St.
$20,500 — Vinyl siding
City of Pittsfield
55 Depot St.
$174,556 — Install security fence on top floors of parking garage
Fairlane Drive LLC
1011 Dalton Ave.
$3,800 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood
Fourteen Fifty East Street LLC
1450 East St.
$56,807 — Roofing
MM & D LLC
273 North St.
$2,500 — Door hardware replacement
SPRINGFIELD
Berkshire Bank
19 Harrison Ave.
$28,200 — Remove after-hours depository and install new ATM for exterior use
Belkis de Leon
239 Dwight St. Ext.
$15,000 — Roofing
NHP Springfield Business Trust
215 Bicentennial Highway
$15,000 — Install three antennas and three remote radio units on T-Mobile telecommunications tower