Top Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 155

The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

ALLM, LLC
694 Center St.
$98,520 — Roofing

ALP of Chicopee Inc.
185 Grove St.
$11,000 — Install second-floor office in new addition area

E & R Realty LLC
705 Meadow St.
$26,998 — Roof repair

HomePro Handyman Services Inc.
178 Center St.
$9,000 — Interior buildout, including bathroom, flooring, and painting

GTK Properties LLC
365 Chicopee St.
$37,500 — Roofing

South Hadley Waste Water Treatment Plant
2 James St.
$62,000 — Install new fire-alarm system

Benjamin Surner Jr.
7 Coburn St.
$255,995 — Roofing

HADLEY

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
N/A — Remodel existing bathroom area

Sandri Development Inc.
457 Russell St.
N/A — Change faces on pylon side to add text at bottom

LEE

Marble Heights
55 Marble St.
$12,900 — Remove gutters, replace fascia, minor rot repair in soffit

LENOX

DB Realty Corp.
4 Holmes Road
$16,750 — Minor repair to exterior fiberglass facade

NORTHAMPTON

293 Northampton Realty LLC
263 King St.
$500,000 — Renovate showroom

City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$104,000 — Replace boiler at Smith School

City of Northampton
100 Bridge Road
$4,266 — Roof repairs at Kennedy School

Gandara Mental Health Center Inc.
25 Graves Ave.
$61,497 — Roofing and siding

Gandara Mental Health Center Inc.
15 Maple Ave.
$43,498 — Siding

Gleason Bros. Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$457,000 — Solar installation

Global Tower Assets LLC
Haydenville Road
$1,500 — Generator

HAP Inc.
180 Earle St.
$10,000 — Insulation and weatherization

ServiceNet Inc.
131 King St.
$34,000 — New windows

Smith College
College Lane
$221,000 — Second-floor office renovation

PITTSFIELD

Center Property LLC
50 West Housatonic St.
$20,500 — Vinyl siding

City of Pittsfield
55 Depot St.
$174,556 — Install security fence on top floors of parking garage

Fairlane Drive LLC
1011 Dalton Ave.
$3,800 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood

Fourteen Fifty East Street LLC
1450 East St.
$56,807 — Roofing

MM & D LLC
273 North St.
$2,500 — Door hardware replacement

SPRINGFIELD

Berkshire Bank
19 Harrison Ave.
$28,200 — Remove after-hours depository and install new ATM for exterior use

Belkis de Leon
239 Dwight St. Ext.
$15,000 — Roofing

NHP Springfield Business Trust
215 Bicentennial Highway
$15,000 — Install three antennas and three remote radio units on T-Mobile telecommunications tower

Tags:

Related Posts

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis