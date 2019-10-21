Chili Cook-off to Benefit Hampden County Bar Foundation, Dante Club Scholarships Inc.

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Foundation and the Dante Club will hold a Chili Cook-off fundraising event on Sunday, Nov. 17 from noon to 3 p.m at the Dante Club, 1198 Memorial Ave., West Springfield.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Hampden County Bar Foundation and the Dante Club Scholarships Inc. The Hampden County Bar Foundation funds the Colonel Archer B. Battista Veterans Scholarship, the John F. Moriarty Scholarship, the Hampden County Legal Clinic, and the Children’s Law Project.

The cost to register chili for the competition is $25, and registration is open to all. For more information and to register, visit www.hcbar.org.