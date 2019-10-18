Polish National Credit Union Donates $10,000 to Chicopee Fire Department

CHICOPEE — Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) made a $10,000 donation to the Chicopee Fire Department. On Oct. 15, PNCU President and CEO James Kelly made the check presentation to Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, and Chicopee Fire Fighters Local 1710 IAFF President Glen Olbrych.

The $10,000 donation will be used to purchase an industrial-sized washer extractor for the Fire Department. This innovative machine reduces the amount of carcinogens in turnout gear without damaging the equipment.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of a community partner like Polish National Credit Union,” Kos said. “They take great pride in their community, and it shows through their strong financial support and incredible volunteerism.

Added Stamborski, “fires today aren’t the same as they were in the past. Today’s structures contain plastics, metals, and endless materials that are flame-retardant, which creates a dangerous carcinogen mixture. This washer extractor will reduce the number of carcinogens in turnout gear, making it safer for our firefighters and their families.”

Stephen Burkott, former Chicopee Fire Chief and Polish National Credit Union board chairman, noted that “this is a wonderful investment that will have long-term effects. Making sure our firefighters are safe is of utmost importance, and with the help of this machine, we’re one step closer.”

Kelly added that “our focus has always been on building relationships, so it’s not surprising that most of our giving is targeted to help strengthen our local communities, especially our municipalities. Largely, we owe our success to the wonderful people and businesses that make up our communities. It goes without saying that PNCU will always support the interests of Chicopee and our friends at the Fire Department.”