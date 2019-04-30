Christopher Johnson Named Speaker for STCC Commencement on May 30

SPRINGFIELD — Christopher Johnson, chair of the Springfield Technical Community College board of trustees, will be the featured speaker at STCC’s 52nd commencement on Thursday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Johnson, a lawyer, currently serves as president of the Agawam City Council. He served as the town’s first mayor from 1989 to 2000 and as Agawam city solicitor in 2008 and 2009.

Born and raised in Agawam, Johnson is a graduate of the Agawam Public Schools, American International College, and the Western New England University School of Law. He initially practiced law in Northampton with Wilhelm, Hamilton & King. He currently is a partner with Johnson, Sclafani & Moriarty in West Springfield.

Johnson was appointed to the STCC board of trustees in 2006. His term is set to expire in 2019, making him one of the longest-serving community-college trustees in the Commonwealth.

“We are grateful to Chris Johnson for the many years of leadership, dedication, and outstanding service he has given to Springfield Technical Community College,” said STCC President John Cook. “With his keen insight of public higher education, including affordability considerations and the STCC mission, Chair Johnson truly has made a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of so many students.”

Added Johnson, “I am both honored and thrilled to speak at the STCC commencement. The Greater Springfield area is fortunate to have such an outstanding place of learning. STCC truly transforms the lives of its students, both the traditional college-transfer students and those taking advantage of our fantastic technology and health programs.”