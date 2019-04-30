Introducing the 40 Under Forty Class of 2019

Announcing the Honorees of the 13th Annual 40 Under Forty

A panel of judges was kept quite busy over the past few weeks, reading, evaluating, and eventually scoring nearly 200 nominations for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2019.

Yes, that’s a record, and it’s a clear indication of how coveted that designation ‘BusinessWest 40 Under Forty honoree’ has become within the 413 — and how much young talent this region boasts.

2019 Event Information:

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Time: 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Log Cabin, 500 Easthampton Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040

Ticket Price: $75 Standing-Room Only Tickets