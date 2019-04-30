Top Page Banner

Introducing the 40 Under Forty Class of 2019

A panel of judges was kept quite busy over the past few weeks, reading, evaluating, and eventually scoring nearly 200 nominations for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2019.

Yes, that’s a record, and it’s a clear indication of how coveted that designation ‘BusinessWest 40 Under Forty honoree’ has become within the 413 — and how much young talent this region boasts.

2019 Event Information:

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019
Time: 5:30  p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Log Cabin, 500 Easthampton Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040
Ticket Price: $75 Standing-Room Only Tickets

Sarah Adams
Aleda Amistadi
Joy Baglio
Gary Bernice
Myles Callendar
Nicole Carlson
Nicolle Cestero
Jean Christy
Liane Comeau
Alex Dixon
Rebecca Dobert
Lauren Duffy
Sally Ekus
Sally English
Nicole Florian-Theriaque
Paul Gallagher
Daniel Hartman
Donald Havourd
Trista Hevey
Finley Janes

Jesse Lederman
Jynai McDonald
Amie Miarecki
Amelia Mosley
Jake Oliveira
Dorothy Ostrowski
Leah Phillips
Phillip Ringwood
Lindsay Sabadosa
Payton Shubrick
Elizabeth Simpson
Bill Spirer
James Stephenson
Jennifer Stevens
Siobhan Murphy Sullivan
Lukasz Szpakowski
Theo Theocles
Ryan Watson
Peter Wirth
Alyson Yorlano

Photography for this special section by Leah Martin Photography

