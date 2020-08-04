Christopher Mainard, Amanda Limero Join St. Germain Investment Management

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Matty, president of D.J. St. Germain Investment Management Co. Inc., announced the appointment of Christopher Mainard to Operations specialist and Amanda Limero to Client Services and Operations associate.

Mainard has a strong working knowledge of trading, client services, financial operations, and data analysis, with more than 20 years of experience in those fields.

His career began in the compliance division of Hartford, Conn.-based Advest Inc. His experience there included responsibilities in retirement operations, subsequently becoming the Operations supervisor for the Investment Management department. His career continued to expand with experience gained from other investment-management firms in Boston. While at Taylor Investments, he was a Trading and Portfolio specialist.

Limero, who will be working out of St. Germain’s d/b/a Gage-Wiley office in Northampton, has more than 18 years of banking experience and brings a wide range of skills in operations, administration, corporate communications and customer relationships. She spent the past 13 years at United Bank, with the last five of those years as a Payment Operations manager.

She holds an associate degree in liberal arts from Holyoke Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business management from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. She recently passed the Securities Industries Essential Exam, a new-for-2020 requirement pertinent to the securities industry.