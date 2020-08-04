Real-estate Licensing Course Starts Sept. 9

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Sept. 9, the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley will sponsor a 40-hour, 14-class, sales-licensing course to help individuals prepare for the Massachusetts real-estate salesperson license exam. The course will be completed on Oct. 15. Tuition is $400 and includes the book and materials. For an application, call the (413) 785-1328 or visit www.rapv.com.

The Realtors Assoc. has taken all necessary COVID-19 sanitary precautions in accordance with CDC and Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines to ensure the safety of its students. Classes are limited to 18 students.