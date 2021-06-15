Christopher Silipigno Named CEO of Renaissance Investment Group

LENOX — Christopher Silipigno has been promoted to CEO of Renaissance Investment Group, LLC, a financial-services firm headquartered in the Berkshires that specializes in comprehensive financial counseling and investment management for high-net-worth individuals. Managing approximately a half-billion dollars in assets, Renaissance’s clients reside across the U.S. with a concentration in Western Mass., Upstate New York, Connecticut, and Vermont.

For the last three years, Silipigno has served as chief operating officer, working to grow the business, lead organizational development efforts, and advise clients. During this time, Renaissance has increased its client base at its fastest pace in 20 years and nearly doubled the amount of assets being managed. Silipigno has been instrumental in this development, as well as helping Renaissance introduce new technology, providing even closer client contact and enhanced information sharing for clients and the team, said Trevor Forbes, the firm’s president and chief investment officer.

“His efforts have been instrumental in helping the company and its clients through the last difficult and challenging 12 months, coping with the rigors of COVID and working remotely,” Forbes added. “I am delighted to be able to announce this well-deserved appointment, which provides for long-term continuity for both our staff and clients, which has been a hallmark of our success since the establishment of Renaissance 21 years ago. I wish Chris every success in his new role and look forward to continuing our work together in the coming years.”

Added Silipigno, “I was extremely impressed with the team at Renaissance from the time I began working with them just over three years ago. Having initially spent a considerable amount of time with clients and professional associates that work with the firm, it quickly became clear that Renaissance offers financial planning and investment-management services that are truly exceptional and well-regarded. This fact has provided a strong tailwind to our growth efforts. I am honored to accept this appointment and plan to continue and further develop Renaissance’s client-centric focus as we move into the future.”