Top Banner

Daily News

Tickets Now on Sale for 15th Annual 40 Under Forty Gala

By 116

SPRINGFIELDBusinessWest’s 15th annual 40 Under Forty gala will take place at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke on Thursday, Sept. 23. The class of 2021 was introduced to the region in the magazine’s May 12 issue, and the profiles may be read online at businesswest.com.

Tickets cost $80 per person. This is expected to be a sellout event, and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a spot, call (413) 781-8600, or e-mail [email protected].

Tags:

Related Posts

Steven Weiss to Discuss Chapter 13 Plan at Bankruptcy Symposium

By

CRRC MA to Build Warehouse at Page Boulevard Facility

By

Massachusetts Life Sciences Center Seeks to Fund Projects

By