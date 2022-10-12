Clare Higgins to Receive Friends of Children’s 2022 Changemaker Award

FLORENCE — Friends of Children Inc. will present Clare Higgins, executive director of Community Action Pioneer Valley and former mayor of Northampton, with its 2022 Changemaker Award at a dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Garden House in Look Park.

Higgins is being presented with the Changemaker Award to celebrate her accomplishments, advocacy, and impact. She has been a steadfast advocate for vulnerable people in the Pioneer Valley, including children and young people served by Friends of Children, since 1993.

Higgins began her service in the Pioneer Valley as a member of the Northampton City Council beginning in 1993. She served as mayor of Northampton from 1999 to 2011.

Friends of Children is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults impacted by foster care or juvenile-justice involvement. Ther agency addresses the needs of high-risk children who are not readily supported by systems designed to protect them and encourage their full participation in society.

For more information and tickets, visit www.friendsofchildreninc.org.