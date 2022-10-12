Thunderbirds Welcome Back Steve Forni as PA Announcer

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds announced the return of Steve Forni as the team’s public-address (PA) announcer inside the MassMutual Center.

A native of Agawam, Forni began his pro-hockey announcing career with the Springfield Falcons in 2015 and held the position with the Thunderbirds from 2016 to 2020. During the 2021-22 season, he served as one of the PA voices of the NHL’s Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. He also currently serves as the PA voice of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

“My grandparents housed players during the season in the ’70s and ’80s, and my dad [Ken] was obviously heavily involved in the team. To put my generational stamp on Springfield hockey is an honor, and I hope to do it as long as I possibly can,” Forni said. “My wife, Caroline, has been so supportive of all the places my career has taken me and spends a lot of nights at home with two kids. She’s a real rock star.”

Forni will be back on the mic as the Thunderbirds begin their 2022-23 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15 as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The day begins with a block party, presented by Community Bank N.A., from 4 to 6 p.m. at Court Square, featuring live music by Fever.

“Steve’s passion for his craft and for the Thunderbirds organization is palpable every time he takes the microphone, and we could not be more excited to welcome Steve and his family back this season,” Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa said.