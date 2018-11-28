CLICK Workspace to Host Third Annual Makers Market on Dec. 14-15

NORTHAMPTON — CLICK Workspace is set to put on its third annual Pastiche: A Makers Market. Featuring a variety of handcrafted art, goods, and gifts by local artists and companies, Pastiche is slated for Friday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 15 from 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

This pop-up market features local artists and craftspeople without a retail or storefront presence, offering a unique shopping experience. Custom-made women’s outerwear, hand-woven textiles, and raw, handmade soap are just a few of the wide variety of offerings at this year’s market.

For a complete list of the Pastiche 2018 vendors and more information about the Makers Market, visit ​www.clickworkspace.org​.