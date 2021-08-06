Top Banner

Coca-Cola to Close Northampton Bottling Plant in 2023

NORTHAMPTON — Coca-Cola announced it will close its bottling plant at 45 Industrial Dr. in Northampton in the summer of 2023, leaving its 319 employees to find new jobs, a move Mayor David Narkewicz told the Daily Hampshire Gazette “will be a significant economic loss for the city of Northampton.”

“After careful consideration, the Coca-Cola Company has decided to close our production facility in Northampton, Massachusetts,” the company, headquartered in Atlanta, said in a statement. “We did not make this decision lightly and are grateful to have had the opportunity to have been a part of the Northampton community.”

The statement added that workers “will be encouraged to apply and be considered for jobs that they are qualified to perform within the Coca-Cola system and at other third-party manufacturer locations. The facility is targeting closure in the second quarter of 2023, and we will support our associates throughout the challenging transition.”

After a conference call with company representatives, Narkewicz said the closure is tied to a corporate restructuring plan that will also shut down a plant in California, the Gazette reported.

