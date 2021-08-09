Healthcare Career Open House to Be Held at Asnuntuck on Aug. 18

ENFIELD, Conn. — Are you looking for a career in the healthcare field? Asnuntuck Community College will hold a virtual Healthcare Career Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will showcase a number of in-demand careers, various short-term certification programs, and expert instructors.

Participants can learn about healthcare-career certificates and potential SNAP scholarships. Fifteen different non-credit career programs are available at Asnuntuck, including medical billing and coding, certified inpatient coder, certified pharmacy technician, CNA/certified patient care technician, emergency medical technician, electrocardiogram technician, dental assistant, sterile processing technician, ophthalmic assistant, veterinary assistant, esthetician, nail technician, personal trainer, as well as cosmetology and medical interpreter programs.

The college has designed a state-of-the-art facility for its cosmetology program, where students are receiving hands-on cosmetology and hairdressing education.

Registration is not required. Visit asnuntuck.edu/courses-programs/healthcarepersonalservices to register. For more information regarding programs, call (860) 253-3010.