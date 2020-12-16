Coldwell Banker Community Realtors Welcomes Courtney Kinney

AMHERST — Coldwell Banker Community Realtors (CBCR) announced the addition of Realtor Courtney Kinney to its roster of professional real-estate agents serving Franklin and Hampshire counties.

Kinney attended UMass Amherst from 2007 to 2011 and later worked at the university in Student Affairs for eight years. During that timem she earned a master’s degree in applied data science from Bay Path University.

“We’re happy to have Courtney on our team,” said Brian Megliola, owner of Coldwell Banker Community Realtors. “She has already bought and sold three homes over the past few years through Coldwell Banker, giving her first-hand knowledge of the processes involved in the buying and selling of homes. You will definitely want her on your team if you’re thinking about buying or selling a home.”

Kinney decided to make the move to real estate and the Coldwell Banker brand not only for the company’s industry innovations and technology, but also because locally owned Coldwell Banker Community Realtors has a marketing department, agent support, and training, while most real-estate companies do not.

She is a member of the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley, the National Assoc. of Realtors, and the Massachusetts Assoc. of Realtors.