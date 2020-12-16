Aegis Energy Welcomes Richard O’Hearn as CHP Specialist

HOLYOKE — Aegis Energy, EDF Group, a leading provider of co-generation technology, announced that Richard O’Hearn has come on board in the role of CHP specialist. His hire comes during an extended period of growth; Aegis recently hired 12 employees and plans to continue to add to the team.

A certified energy manager by the Assoc. of Energy Engineers, O’Hearn informs customers about the benefits of combined heat and power (CHP), building strong relationships with new and existing clients in the process. A former employee of Siemens, he is no stranger to the energy industry or green technology.

“Richard has an uncanny ability to translate technical elements into financial metrics,” Aegis President Lee Vardakas said. “This proves especially valuable during energy assessments, allowing customers to understand the significant financial benefits of CHP to their facilities and bottom lines.”