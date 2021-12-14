Comcast Appoints Carolyne Hannon Senior VP of Western New England Region

BERLIN, Conn. — Comcast has named Carolyne Hannan senior vice president of the company’s Western New England Region, leading a team serving more than 300 communities across Connecticut, Western Mass., Vermont, Western New Hampshire, and New York. In this role, Hannan is the top executive responsible for all aspects of the business, including customer experience, sales, marketing, operations, and financial performance.

“I am excited to welcome Carolyne back to our Western New England Region, where she started her Comcast career,” said Kevin Casey, president of Comcast’s Northeast Division, which includes 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia. “Her strong leadership, commitment to our customers, and proven track record of delivering our innovative products and services makes her a natural choice to lead the region.”

Hannan, who has held a series of progressively more senior management positions at Comcast over the past 17 years, returns to the Western New England Region, where she previously served as vice president of Sales and Marketing from 2008 to 2010. In her most recent role, Hannan served as vice president of Sales & Marketing for Comcast’s Freedom Region, which serves customers across Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Northern Delaware.

“I’m thrilled to have been asked to lead Comcast’s Western New England Region and to deliver outstanding service and innovative products that enhance the lives of our valued customers,” said Hannan, who will be based in the region’s headquarters located in Berlin, Conn.