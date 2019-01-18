Community Bank N.A. Celebrates Grand Reopening of Springfield Branch

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Bank N.A. Springfield branch celebrated its grand reopening on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Local dignitaries, customers, community members, and Community Bank N.A. team members gathered to celebrate the completion of the branch’s renovations. Located within Tower Square, the renovated branch will offer Springfield customers enhanced and expanded services, including a 24-hour ATM and a night drop.

“We were thrilled to celebrate the Springfield branch reopening today with community leaders and members,” Community Bank N.A. CEO Mark Tryniski said. “The updates to this branch will offer customers increased convenience and access to bank services. We look forward to continuing to serve the banking needs of the Springfield community.”

At the celebration, Community Bank N.A. leaders also announced the results of a community vote between three nonprofits to receive a portion of the bank’s $12,500 commitment to give back to the Springfield area. Springfield Boys & Girls Club received the majority of the community vote and was presented with a $7,500 donation. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County and YMCA of Greater Springfield each received a $2,500 donation.

“Congratulations and thank you, Community Bank N.A., for your continued belief and investment in our Springfield,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno, who was in attendance to mark the occasion.

The Community Bank N.A. Springfield branch began renovations in early October 2018 to add convenient features for customers. The branch will house nine team members and offer customers a wide range of services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial business, and mortgages.