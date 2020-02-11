Community Bank N.A. Donates More Than $2.6 Million in 2019

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout its more than 150-year history, Community Bank N.A. has remained committed to giving back to the communities it serves. In 2019, the bank’s annual charitable giving reached more than $2.6 million in sponsorships, donations, and grants, with its branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Massachusetts donating to more than 2,500 local organizations.

“Going the extra mile for our neighbors is a fundamental part of our values,” said Anita Bourgeois, vice president and New England regional manager of Community Bank N.A. “As our name suggests, one of the important missions of our bank is to support the well-being of the communities we serve and where we work and live. We’re more than just your local teller or banker — we’re your neighbors, friends, maybe even family. We want to help give our region a better tomorrow.”

Each individual branch follows the passions of its employees and customers to support causes that are important to its community. In addition to awarding corporate donations, branches often host fundraisers and collection drives as a way for employees, customers, and community members to participate in the charitable giving.

In Massachusetts, Community Bank N.A. supported a variety of organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA of Greater Springfield, UMass Amherst, Bay Path University, Springfield Rescue Mission, Open Pantry Community Services Inc., Way Finders, Gardening the Community, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County, and the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center, Western Regional Office.

“We’re extremely proud to have been able to help so many organizations last year,” Bourgeois said. “We’re honored to serve Springfield, Massachusetts and be a part of this community. With 2020 underway, we’re looking forward to continuing our tradition of giving back.”

On top of its charitable giving, Community Bank N.A. employees also volunteer their time to local nonprofits and charities in need. In 2019, team members committed more than 10,000 hours to giving back.