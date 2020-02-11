AIC Professor Appointed Secretary of Board of Directors for Springfield Public Forum

SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Maulucci, professor of History at American International College (AIC), has been named secretary of the board of directors for the Springfield Public Forum. In this role, he is a member of the executive committee. He joined the board in 2012.

Maulucci graduated from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. with a bachelor’s degree in international relations, economics, and German. He attended Yale University, where he received a master of arts, a master of philosophy, and a doctorate in modern European history. Joining the faculty of AIC in 2006, he first became affiliated with the Springfield Public Forum while arranging events co-sponsored by the college and the Forum.

“Each year, the Springfield Public Forum invites award-winning journalists, writers, actors, and other exceptional individuals to Symphony Hall to provide perspective and share their expertise on the most pressing issues we face as a nation and as a people. I am honored to be able to work with and serve this outstanding organization,” Maulucci said.

The Springfield Public Forum has been in existence for more than 80 years. Integral to its mission, events are free and open to the public in order to provide an open forum for ideas and education to the community.